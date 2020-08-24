ORLANDO, Fla. — Zoom, the videoconferencing software that's exploded in popularity amid the pandemic, is working to fix an issue that is keeping people out of those online meetings.

On Monday, Zoom acknowledged an issue "causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars," the company said.

If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

The outage appears to be largely affecting North America, although users in parts of Europe have also reported issues.

Zoom says it is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

Among the users reporting Zoom issues are schools using the program for online learning, as thousands of students across the country in primary schools and universities return to class.