TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court issued a pandemic order Monday establishing a supervised practice program for Florida Bar applicants.

This program allow applicants to practice law under the supervision of a licensed attorney, which previously was not the case. Under the ruling, the order remains in effect until 30 days after the results of the 2021 Florida Bar Exams are released.

What You Need To Know Court: Florida Board of Bar Examiners to establish program by end of August



Current, future lawyers petitioned for the move



This year's Florida Bar Exam has been postponed 3 times



Original delay came because of coronavirus pandemic

Under the order, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners will establish the supervised practice program by the end of August.

The move comes after software glitches forced the board to postpone the exam for a third time Wednesday, delaying hundreds of future attorneys the opportunity of getting a job. The postponement came after people complained about security breaches and technical glitches with the online software that was being used for the exam.

A group of current and future Florida lawyers has filed a petition to waive the bar exam requirement.

In July, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, or FBBE, canceled the in-person exam because of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduling an online exam for August. The board announced the company ILG Technologies would provide the software program. The Florida Board of Bar Examiners has since cut ties to the software company.

That same month, both Nevada and Indiana — states also using ILG’s software, postponed their online bar exams because of technical issues.

FBBE Chair David Reeves declined a remote interview, but he said recently the issues they discovered in Florida were new. He said they tried to fix those glitches but ran out of time.

Regarding diploma privileges, Reeves had said the board and the Supreme Court of Florida have to balance students’ hardship with protecting the public — and part of that is requiring a bar exam.

The bar exam is now scheduled for some time in October.