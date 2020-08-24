Two Capital Region bars made the State Liquor Authority's newest list of locations to have their liquor licenses suspended for violating coronavirus-related guidelines.

Mark's Grill on Curry Road in Rotterdam was found to be operating bar-only services with no dining.

When SLA investigators went to the bar, they also found that the whole bar was full with no space between customers and none of them wearing masks.

The investigation also found that the bartender was not properly wearing a mask.

In Albany, Andy's Place on New Scotland Avenue has had its license suspended, as well.

They too were operating bar-only service with no dining.

Investigators say a bartender was seen not wearing a mask at all, along with several customers entering and exiting the facility with no masks.