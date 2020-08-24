SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Small businesses in Seminole County hurting during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a lifeline from CARES Act funding.

The county has launched a grant program that provides up to $15,000 per owner, based upon the size of the company, for businesses ailing because of the coronavirus.

What You Need To Know The county has $10 million in funding available



Applications will be accepted until funds are drained



More than 1,300 applications have been received so far



Starting Wednesday, applications for individuals will be accepted

Quinn Roberts owns Theater West End in downtown Sanford.

“Our business is built around the model of congregating,” Roberts said. “We had to sort of really pivot and figure out what we can do to stay alive, stay relevant and keep going.”

He had only been open a little more than a year when the coronavirus pandemic hit. The theater went dark for about three months beginning in March, and he has lost about 95 percent of his revenue.

“Producing theater is hard in general,” Roberts said. “I think producing theater in a pandemic is next to impossible.”

But now, there’s some help coming from Seminole County in the form of the Seminole CARES Small Business Grant.

Roberts and many other business owners are applying for a grant.

“Those dollars will really help us get back to a place where we can start to plan for the fall,” Roberts said. “And we hope that that will kind of bridge this gap for us.”

So far, more than 3,000 businesses have registered, and more than 1,300 have submitted applications.

The county has $10 million earmarked for the grant and will continue to accept applications as long as the funding is available.

“We’re really hoping that these dollars come through because they will help us sleep a little bit better because we can pay down some bills,” Roberts said.