MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is opening its reservation system to the public again.

The Milwaukee casino will no longer limit admission to Fire Keeper’s Club members only. Sessions open to everyone 21 and over begin Monday. Guests can sign up for those sessions at paysbig.com.

Reservations are required to enter a gaming session. Non-FKC members will be able to sign up for a free guest account to make those reservations. These spots are limited, so people are encouraged to make their reservations early or sign up for free during open sessions at the casino to become a Fire Keeper’s Club member.

Potawatomi will remain open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily, with guests able to make reservations during four different three-hour gaming sessions:

9 a.m. - noon

1 – 4 p.m.

5 – 8 p.m.

9 p.m. – midnight

All guests will still be required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked upon arrival. Other health and safety protocols include:

Plexiglas divider panels were added to slot machines to create a barrier between players.

Plexiglas divider panels were installed at cashier windows, player’s club booths, restaurant host stands, hotel front desk and security desks.

No smoking is permitted inside the building until further notice.

Increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing has been enacted in all public spaces with an emphasis on high-contact surfaces.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the property.

Signage encouraging guests and employees to practice social distancing and proper hygiene is located throughout the property.

The hotel is open, but limited to 25 percent occupancy.

Table games, off-track betting, poker and bingo remain closed.

All restaurants remain closed for dine-in service. Take-out dining is available at RuYi, Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and the Canal Street Café.

The spa, fitness center, retail, valet and banquet services remain closed.

These measures, among others, will remain in place until the science and accompanying data show it’s safe to move closer to pre-pandemic operations.