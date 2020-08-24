LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As part of a BreonnaCon event, family members of George Floyd and Treyvon Martin joined Breonna Taylor’s mother in Louisville on Monday.

Simmons College hosted the morning press conference which included passionate statements from speakers such as Sybrina Fulton, Martin's mother. Martin, from Florida, died in 2012 after being shot and killed by George Zimmerman. His death sparked national protests and conversations about racial profiling.

“I want to tell America to search your heart and think about if Breonna Taylor was your daughter, and the police came into your daughter’s home and shot and killed her, how would you feel? What would you want the law to do?” Fulton said. “America does not want to deal with the ugly truth. They don’t want to deal with racism. They don’t want to deal with discrimination. They don't want to deal with racial profiling. They don’t want to deal with all of those ugly things."

The nephew of George Floyd, Brandon Williams, also spoke briefly. Floyd was killed earlier this year after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. His death also caused outrage and national protests.

“Change needs to happen, and it’s only going to happen if it’s going to come together. I’m just thankful to be here to stand in support with you and your family,” Williams said.

State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, also spoke about introducing “Breonna’s Law” and calling back the state legislature.

“We will not back down. We're gonna keep fighting. In fact, today I’m sending a letter to the leadership of the House to request a hearing, before the sessions begins in January, on Breonna’s Law."

The proposed law would ban “no-knock warrants” across the commonwealth, require law enforcement to undergo alcohol and drug testing if an act of violence occurs while they're on duty, and mandate officers to turn on their body cameras five minutes prior to a warrant being served.

“This is a policy movement that is going to go all across the country. I have no doubt about that, and I appreciate everyone who has supported Breonna’s Law for Kentucky. We will get it done,” Scott said.

Louisville Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds also had a passionate plea. “You need to vote. If you’re in the streets protesting you need to vote. If you in the streets protesting, you need to finish that census. You must do that. We must be counted, if your life is to matter you have to be," Reynolds said.

BreonnaCon, organized by protest group Until Freedom, will continue through tomorrow. The group announced the event would end with a "massive demonstration" tomorrow evening.