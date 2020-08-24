TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge ruled against the state Monday in a lawsuit to block an executive order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen.
The judge granted a temporary injunction of the state's order, according to the Florida Education Association, which brought on the lawsuit.
Union officials called the August 31 return date arbitrary, and said local districts should have more control over when and how the schools should reopen. It said the Florida constitution assigns that right to local administrators, and the state's order takes away that power.
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Spectrum News last week that the state would automatically appeal the decision, which would put a hold on the injunction and allow schools to reopen. We are waiting to hear that has happened.
This is a developing story, check back for the latest.