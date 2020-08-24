TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A judge ruled against the state Monday in a lawsuit to block an executive order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen.

The judge granted a temporary injunction of the state's order, according to the Florida Education Association, which brought on the lawsuit.

FEA appreciates that Judge Dodson has granted our motion for a temporary injunction against Commissioner Corcoran’s executive order. Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools. Press avail will be at 3:45pm. — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) August 24, 2020

Union officials called the August 31 return date arbitrary, and said local districts should have more control over when and how the schools should reopen. It said the Florida constitution assigns that right to local administrators, and the state's order takes away that power.

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Spectrum News last week that the state would automatically appeal the decision, which would put a hold on the injunction and allow schools to reopen. We are waiting to hear that has happened.

This is a developing story, check back for the latest.