BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A drive-thru food truck rodeo in Burlington is helping bring business back to food truck owners during this difficult time.



A little less than a dozen trucks attended the rodeo giving drive-thru customers many options, from ice cream to fried chicken.



Owner of Sidewalk Cafe, Marty Headen, has owned his food truck business for 16 years. He says it's been a tough summer, but he's not giving up on it.



"Most of the events that I normally have, have been canceled so this has allowed me to try and keep my business open. It's been hard but every little bit helps," Headen says.



The next food truck rodeo is Saturday, August 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Granddaddy's Antique Mall in Burlington.