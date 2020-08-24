KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County School District has walk-thru temperature scanners now.

Four were donated by hotelier Harris Rosen, and the district purchased 14 additional ones for all comprehensive high schools.

They’re focusing on the high schools because Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said high schoolers are less likely to have mom or dad check their temperatures.

“But the temperature scanners themselves are running right around $50,000, the thermometers are another $90,000 when you take five for every school and department,” Dr. Pace said.

Besides the high schools, Neptune and Horizon Middles also have these walk-thru temperature scanners in place.