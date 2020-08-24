CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was the first morning of the 2020 RNC. Past the check points and security perimeter, Uptown Charlotte was rather calm.

What You Need To Know The RNC was expected to bring 50,000 people to the Queen City



The economic impact was an estimated $200 million



Businesses across Charlotte are feeling the brunt of the economic loss



“I’ve been in Charlotte since 1989,” President of the Ark Group, Noah Lazes says. “I have never seen the vibe and atmosphere and feeling of uptown worse than it is now.”



Due to the pandemic, many Charlotte businesses have reduced their hours or closed down completely.



“It’s sad to see our uptown, or 'downtown' as many call it, in such disarray,” Lazes says.



Noah Lazes is the President of the Ark Group, which is the developer of the AvidXchange Music Factory. He knows how big a national convention can be for a business and city. The music factory hosted several events for the Democratic National Convention in 2012.



“I believe until this day, it remains as the largest week of total revenue for the AvidXchange Music Factory in our history,” Laze says.



He thought he was going to have another big week for the 2020 RNC but now he’s even worse off than normal because all five of the music venues are closed due to COVID-19.



“It’s a super, super tough time,” Laze says. “Some people view arts and entertainment as a luxury but, the fact is, they are a necessity. We need music and we need a calming, soothing night out to enjoy yourself.”



Lazes says he believes there is a way to safely do concerts even in a pandemic.