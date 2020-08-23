ORLANDO, Fla. – As thousands of students in Central Florida return to the classroom, an urgent care clinic for kids is encouraging everyone to get tested.

What You Need To Know Urgent care center offering free testing



Testing available to children and adults



In-office testing or curbside

Your Kids Urgent Care on East Michigan is offering free testing for children and adults.

“If you have been out and about in the community and may have been exposed and you don't even know, and maybe contagious and not know so we so we want to catch those students college and secondary students,” nurse Practitioner Patricia Cecil said.

Cecil said most of the recent tests at her office taken for the kids have come back negative, but there are instances where school-age children are testing positive.

“I have seen teenagers come in as well as the younger kids like in the 2-3 year old range, they had someone in the household that tested positive, and when they were tested, and they tested positive as well,” Cecil said.

Cecil encourages everyone to get tested, and has seen a lot of athletes at the high school and college level coming in.

“Very important for athletes whether they have had the virus or have it because it can affect their ability to play later on,” Cecil said.

The office offers curbside testing or in the office.

“If they are showing symptoms they should definitely get tested,” Cecil said.

Cecil said the results should come back in between two to four days.

The testing is free through the CARES Act.