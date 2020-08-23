NATIONWIDE — TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will sue the Trump administration over the executive order banning the app from operating in the U.S., citing a lack of due process.

This is the first time the company has said it will officially seek legal action after weeks of rumors in response to President Donald Trump's executive order ordering Chinese owner ByteDance to divest of TikTok's U.S. business.

In a statement to CNN, a TikTok spokesperson said that they attempted to work with the U.S. government to address their concerns about national security, but they experienced "a lack of due process as the Administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses."

In a statement posted to the company's official WeChat account, TikTok parent ByteDance announced Sunday that they will sue the U.S. government to challenge the order: "In order to ensure that the rule of law is not abandoned, and to ensure that the company and users are treated fairly, we will safeguard our rights and interests through litigation."

Earlier this month, President Trump issued an executive order giving TikTok's parent company ByteDance 45 days to sell their U.S. operations.

Microsoft reportedly showed interest early on in acquiring TikTok, but recently Oracle has emerged as a potential suitor. Trump suggested last week that he would support Oracle's bid for TikTok.

"I think Oracle is a great company and I think its owner is a tremendous guy, a tremendous person," the president said Tuesday. "I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it."

The shortform video-sharing platform has exploded in popularity in the last year. TikTok recently surpassed 2 billion downloads globally, including 315 million downloads in the first quarter of 2020 alone, according to mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower.