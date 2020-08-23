OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- First it was Orange and Seminole Counties—and tomorrow, thousands of kids in Brevard, Osceola, Lake, and Flagler Counties will head back to school.

As the state mandated, those schools will all open for in-person instruction despite the ongoing pandemic.

A group of teachers in the district have formed a group called "Osceola for a Safe Return to Campus" and they say right now, many of the schools in the district are not safe and they don't want to return while there are active COVID-19 cases.

Teachers sent in photos that show spaces marked inside hallways for students that are clearly not close to the six-foot guidance.

They say a number of administrators and teachers aren’t wearing masks properly - if at all - and are not social distancing.

This contrasts sharply with what Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has said about schools being safe during the pandemic, saying that in the districts that are back open already, most teachers wanted to be back.

“Teachers want to be back in the classroom, they want to be there. The lowest is 85 percent, most of them are in the 90s. So yeah, these teachers have looked at it, they’ve evaluated it, they feel safe, they’re coming back in literally basically 100 percent capacity because it’s a safe environment. The district has worked, everyone has worked with them to make it a safe environment,” Corcoran said.

A lawsuit filed by the FEA joined by a number of teachers whose health puts them at-risk is being considered by a judge as they ask for the state mandate on in-person instruction at all Florida schools be removed, giving that control to local school districts.

Corcoran has called that lawsuit frivolous, saying he’s sure it will be thrown out. A judge is expected to rule on that suit later this week.

Even if the judge does side with the FEA on the lawsuit, that does not mean schools would immediately shut down.

An appeal and a stay would be put in place so that schools stay open while the legal process is worked out.