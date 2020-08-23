Bars and restaurants in the city are overwhelmingly complying with the state’s health and safety requirements.

That's according to Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York Hospitality Alliance.

He said on Twitter that on Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited more than 1,500 establishments in the city and on Long Island.

They found only eight that were not in compliance with state requirements. That’s a 99.5 percent compliance rate.

The Hospitality Alliance is pushing to restart indoor dining in an effort to help restaurants struggling financially under the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Last week, the group held a press conference demanding a timeline from the city and state for the return of indoor dining.