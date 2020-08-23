BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- With storms approaching next week, a Merritt Island historic lodge used by the Girl Scouts of Citrus spent the last year getting repairs done caused by a previous hurricane.

Former Girl Scout and Volunteer Diana Huntress spends her free time here, doing whatever is needed to keep Alford Lodge built in the 1880's standing.

“The shoreline hasn't had any work in over one hundred years,” she says.

During hurricane Irma, about 10 feet of waterfront property was washed away, thankfully they were able to complete the shoreline restoration project just in time for hurricane season.

“The waves were lapping the porch of our lodge but now we are not worried about the next hurricane because it's going to hit up against the rock wall,” Huntress explains.

Last year, the Girl Scouts feared the lodge was in jeopardy because the shoreline was creeping up.

Diana says with the upgrades like having hurricane proof windows and shoreline restorations, the lodge can withstand a cat 1 to 3 hurricane and the shoreline is now 35 feet away from the lodge.

“We are almost ready, we got one more project -- the sand is going to be sodded,” she explains.

Because of Coronavirus, in-person activities were canceled until further notice.

The Girl Scouts are currently working on developing new guidelines for volunteers and parents that will allow the safe return of troops. GSC is planning to reopen all summer and residential day camps in 2021.