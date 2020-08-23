You probably think of summer when it comes to ice cream, but Green Acres Ice Cream in Depew is serving up a taste of fall.

They just rolled out some seasonal favorites, like an apple crumble parfait, Mayer Brother Cider slushees, and of course, pumpkin pie ice cream.

Is it too early for ice cream? 😋 It may be August, but I know I’ve already seen fall flavors rolling out at certain places, including here at Green Acres Ice Cream! They have their fall menu ready to go. We’ll show you what they’re making this morning on #YMB @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/wHSz029E9Y — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) August 21, 2020

This year, they are staying open until October 30. They decided to stay open longer as their season got started later than usual because of the pandemic.

General manager David Rutka says the fall flavors have always helped them extend their season and this year is no different.

“We realized that as soon as Labor Day hit, it just died off,” said Rutka. “So we are looking for something to extend the season, so we started off the Mayer Brothers Cider Slushies. And then each year we just kept adding to it and adding to it. If something worked, it stayed on the menu. If it didn't, we replaced it and tried something new."

Pumpkin pie parfait, Carmel apple milkshake with Mayer Bro’s. Cider and apple crumble parfait. Just some of the fall flavors they rolled out! They’re extending their season a little longer this year because they had to open late with the pandemic. @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/nRRa3ItgUl — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) August 21, 2020

Here are the new fall additions to their menu this year.

• Pecan pie flurrie: Vanilla custard blended with pecans, caramel topping and pie crust pieces. It is then topped off with a dollop of Cool Whip.

• Carmel apple shake: Warm caramel topping blended with vanilla custard and Mayer Bros. Apple Cider.

• Apple cinnamon shake: Cinnamon topping blended with vanilla custard and Mayer Bros. Apple Cider.

• Cinnamon bun milkshake: Cinnamon topping blended with vanilla custard and milk.

• Pumpkin milkshake: Libby’s pumpkin pie mix blended with vanilla custard and milk.

They are open seven days a week, Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. They take walk-up and phone orders.