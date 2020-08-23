BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A Brevard County couple decided to open up a shop that hits close to home. They're using their personal experience to help disabled people get to the beach.

Shelley and Pat O'Gara faced a new reality after his health and heart declined.

Shelley says some people take for granted simple things like beach access, but those are things the O'Garas have to think about.

“I couldn't walk very far, my heart would jump in and out of rhythm and I couldn't go to the beach, there was no way,” he says.

They decided to continue pushing through and open their business mid pandemic because they saw the need that a lot of people wanted to get to the beach but couldn't make their way to the water.

“We have friends with disabilities so for them to be able to be on the beach just like a typical person it's a first in a lifetime for a lot of our friends,” she says.

Then the quarantine made the desire to open the business even stronger.

“We came to the beach, that's our trip out of the house with my husband and their compromised health was to get out and look at the water and get on the beach and this is what other people could be doing and most every time we went to the beach we ran into someone who could have used a beach wheelchair,” she explains.

For beach lover Pat, not being able to feel the sand was torture, he's hoping Crabby’s Beach Wheels will help.

“I couldn't get on the beach, it was terrible, and I want other people to be able to get on the beach and have a great time, enjoy time with their family,” he remarks.

For every 4 Crabby’s Beach Wheels rental, customers get one free.