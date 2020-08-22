Mini Hollywood. It's a good name for Syracuse over the last five years. Eric Vinal is the big reason why. He's the guy in charge of bringing the lights and cameras to Central New York.

“We try to be a one-stop shop. We want people to experience the Syracuse that we grew up in, that we love and give them that hometown feel with major metro resources," Vinal, the vice president of film, TV and entertainment for Visit Syracuse said.

Since 2016, at least 20 movies have been shot in Syracuse. Just last year there were seven, including “The Binge,” starring Vince Vaughn. A big reason for the growth is state tax credits, but that’s not the only thing that makes Syracuse scream “movie magic.”

“It’s the climate, it’s the diverse landscape. It’s the fact that we can shoot downtown and then in 15 minutes we can be in Marcellus shooting rolling hills and shooting farm and rural land," Vinal said.



“We have something special to offer here, not just the facilities but also the environment in which people get to do business," said Matt Hollander, the general manager for the OnCenter Convention Center and St. Joseph’s Amphitheater.

Things can also get done very quickly, like road closures and getting permits approved. Vinal says the parks department, DOT, police, and law enforcement all come together to make it work.



“Everybody really is all hands on deck and it’s a pleasure to work with them. They know how important film is to the area and what an impact that it makes," Vinal said.



Because of COVID-19, Syracuse could hit the reels more than expected. It’s a silver lining in a way. Vinal has been speaking to networks and studios he’s never heard of before.



“Now that they know we exist, we’re being safe, taking the measures we’re taking and we have so much more space in an area that has low COVID numbers. I think we stand out and then when they get here, they enjoy it," Vinal said.



An added bonus: Syracuse has added two new qualified production facilities – Redhouse and the OnCenter.



“We saw that it can be a real value as a member of the tourism and hospitality community here. We really thought it created an opportunity for us to contribute back to that part of the economy," Hollander said.



“Live theater, acting and anything that promotes that engagement and provides that product to people is really, really important to us,” Samara Hannah, Redhouse Arts Center executive director said.



“Hopefully we are able to partner up while they’re kind of dark in the time being, and maybe bring them a few projects to help them out and also allow us to socially distance," Vinal said.



Speaking of social distancing, there are a ton of new guidelines being followed for films, TV shows, and commercials being shot in the area. With low COVID-19 numbers and strict state guidelines, there’s even more potential for more action in the Emerald City.



“It makes me very proud to see the movies, whether they’re good, bad great, who cares. The fact that they’re out there and people can see Syracuse and we can use that to pitch Syracuse even further is extremely helpful," Vinal said.