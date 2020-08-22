DELAND, Fla. — Cleanup efforts continued in Volusia County on Friday, following an EF-2 tornado in DeLand and an EF-0 tornado near Port Orange on Tuesday and a severe thunderstorm Thursday that sparked damages at DeLand’s airport.

In DeLand, a lot of roof damage is still evident on East Washington. People are trying put up tarps on their roofs to prevent any future rains from coming into their homes.

Sue Ovenshire, one of those DeLand residents, said she was amazed at all the damage. She said part of her roof ended up in a tree, and she probably won't be able to live in her home for several months. Her family has packed up what they could salvage, she said.

““It affects your mind,” Ovenshire said. “it affects your heart, you know.”

The cleanup was easier from Thursday’s thunderstorm. Airport officials said the storm and cleanup did not affect daily operations.

However,, the storm did severally damage three airplanes, flipping one upside down, minor damage to other airplanes, and minor damage to buildings at the airport.

City leaders said most of the storm damage has been repaired by airport employees.

“For our facilities, mostly it’s just going to be labor,” City of DeLand official Chris Graham said.

“Our facility’s crews have been out here getting everything back in order, and they’ve done a really good job.”

In unincorporated Volusia County, debris pickup began Thursday and county officials said it would continue through the weekend to help speed up recovery from the tornado.

Residents should bring storm debris to the public right of way, the area that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement. Residents should not place debris in the road;

Volusia County will not pick up storm debris that is in bags or mixed with normal household garbage. Residents should sort debris into separate piles for vegetative debris (leaves, branches and cut trees), construction and demolition debris (aluminum siding, tile, screening, fences and drywall), and household garbage.