ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a brave new world for Boone High sophomore Zane Crotty on Friday when students returned to Orange County school campuses for the first time since they were closed in the spring because of the coronavirus outbreak

What You Need To Know Fewer students are in classrooms



People are discouraged from meeting up with friends



Sanitation producrts are plentiful, visible

"Barely any kids in my classroom," the Boone sophomore said after school.

“Technically the first day was weird," Crotty explained. "Now that the school opened up everything, it's going to be nice getting use to it again.”

Crotty’s grandfather noticed the difference this schoSaniol year will bring from just sitting in his car.

"There’s just no line of parents out here to pick up their children," A surprised Bill Wheelhouse, Crotrrty's grandfather, said. "I don’t know if it's because of lack of children or lack of parents."

On campus and on the other side of the fence, changes were noticeable as well.

“In every class, they had sanitizing stations," Crotty said. "In between classes, they had stickers on the ground saying this way up, this way down. People use to meet up with friends in the hall, but there is no doing that anymore.”

From the classroom to the pickup lane, both the student and his ride were glad to be back in familiar spots.

“I guess it's just seeing all my friends again after so long,” Crotty said.

“I think they really need it, they need the social interaction," Wheelehouse said.

When the final bell rang, an announcement on the public address system came on, reminding students not to gather in halls or the courtyard, but to just keep moving.