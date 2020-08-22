NATIONWIDE -- Protesters will be gathering at post offices around the country today for what they're calling "Save the Post Office Saturday."

This comes as Congress is working on a stimulus bill to include funding for the post office.

The House is planning to vote to provide the post office with $25 billion in extra funding.

Representatives were called back as reports grew of cuts at the post office that has many worried about voting by mail, which many are expected to do this year because of the pandemic.

The US Postal Service also launched a new election mail website. USPS said the website will help voters find information about requesting mail-in ballots and deadlines to return those ballots.

Political Analyst Edwin Narain said the vote will pass the house but likely fail in the Republican controlled Senate.

"In order for things to be good in time of the election, you’re looking at an addition 3-5 billion dollars that’s needed to help prop things up. So what they’ve done in announcing that they’re not going to do the changes right away, has made the post office apolitical which it always should be and taking themselves out of the debate right now," Narain said.

It is possible this all could start negotiations on another relief bill, which could lead to more stimulus checks.