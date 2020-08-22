KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Multigenerational households are a factor for the high number of coronavirus cases among the Hispanic community, health experts say.

A Kissimmee woman said she believes that’s what led to an outbreak in her family’s household. Israel and Elizabeth Morales moved from Puerto Rico to live with their son and his family in their small townhome in Kissimmee so Israel could continue his dialysis treatments. Power issues on the island made it difficult for Israel to continue treatments there.

Morales’s condition put him at risk of complications from COVID-19, so they tried to take extra precautions. Despite their vigilance, coronavirus found its way into their home. They are unsure who first contracted the disease.

“I have COVID, my son has COVID, his 3-year-old, special-needs daughter has it, and my husband had it, too.”

Dr. Raul Pino, Florida Department of Health director in Orange County, said his department’s data shows areas with a large Hispanic population have the highest number of coronavirus cases.

“We tend to live in larger family units and smaller dwellings that are less conducive to distancing and protection,” Pino said.

In late July, Israel was hospitalized with COVID-19. He developed pneumonia, his lungs were badly damafed, and he died in early August.

“It was very painful because we couldn’t be there with him to say goodbye, giving him hugs and kisses,” Elizabeth Morales said.

The PEW Research Center found 27-percent of Hispanics live in multigenerational homes. The Centers for Disease Control says anyone living in that situation should take extra precautions, such as washing their hands frequently, limiting the number of trips out of the house, and avoiding inviting visitors to the home.

If someone in the household does get sick, that person should isolate from the rest of the family, or the disease can be spread to loved ones, according to Alvina Chu, the epidemiology program manager for Florida Health.

“The younger persons are going out, socializing maybe, or they have to go to work, but … they bring it home and the person that gets hospitalized could be their parents or could be their grandparents,” Morales said.