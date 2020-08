NATIONWIDE -- Heads up for parents and kids this weekend -- there is a recall alert for some Hasbro water guns.

More than 52,000 Super Soaker XP 20 & 30 water guns have been recalled over lead concerns.

The toy guns were sold at Target and the company said the sticker on the toy exceeds the federal lead content limit.

Officials urge parents to keep the toy away from kids and to contact Hasbro for a full refend.