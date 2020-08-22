COCOA, Fla. – Monday is back to school for Brevard County students, and The Big Bang Studio in Cocoa is making sure kids are looking good.

What You Need To Know Hair salon gets kids back-to-school ready



Stylist Jessi Lawless spent Saturday giving free haircuts



Brevard County students go back to school Monday

Stylist Jessi Lawless, aka Flawless Lawless, knows all too well about not being back-to-school ready.

“I grew up really poor and I know what it's like not to look good on the first day of school and have some goofy haircut that your uncle Billy did in the garage,” Lawless said.

The first appointment of the day was 8-year-old Micah. His mother, Ashley Semelroth, said money is tight right now, and she's not alone. Many families are going through the same thing.

“My husband was laid off the beginning of June , hopefully he'll find something,” Semelroth said.

Lawless is hoping by offering free haircuts for kids returning to school it will alleviate some of the financial stress on parents because an average haircut is $35. Despite being shut down for three months because of the pandemic, Lawless is spending her entire Saturday cutting kids’ hair for free.

“Because the pandemic happened, that doesn't mean they shouldn't get a cool haircut for school. I don't want to take that away from them there's a lot of families that look forward to this,” Lawless said. “It's not going to cost you anything so you can send your kid to school looking good.”

It’s something Semelroth is grateful for because her son Micah is very peculiar about his hair and who is able to cut it.

“Normally I would cut it on my own but he's on the spectrum and Jessi is the best,” she said. “I have two other kids and his was the most important with how he wanted it, it wasn't something I was able to do.”

The Big Bang Studio in Cocoa is keeping up with CDC's guidelines by wearing masks, sanitizing and by having staggered appointments.