CLEVELAND, Ohio — Gurnee' Green, a small business owner in Cleveland heights, is in the glow of the spotlight this week after being featured in a segment during the Democratic National convention.

Green owns Chemistry 11 Boutique. She says she had her ribbon cutting in December 2019, and shortly afterward, the pandemic shut down everything.

This has been a difficult time as a business owner.

Green lost shoppers, and felt forgotten by the current presidential administration when it came to seeking help to stay open. But the DNC changed those feelings.

"I have so many messages from small business owners who have called and stated that I have really touched them, or I brought tears to them, and they felt the same way that I feel. It's been so... I've been crying, I've been tearing," Green said.



Green is also a certified health care information technologies analyst and has worked at hospitals in all 50 states.

"Just to know that I touched someone and just so that they'll know there's other people out here going through the same thing as you. We all have the same struggle, we're feeling the same way, you are not alone," Green said.