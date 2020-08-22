CINCINNATI, Ohio—Seven Cincinnati area Black owned businesses will be honored this weekend as they’re inducted into the Black Business Hall of Fame. It's a well-timed honor for one.

​​Terri England has been educating and caring for kids for the better part of four decades.

“When you’re doing it and you’re just in the trenches, you don’t think about it," she said. "It isn’t until somebody says, ‘How long have you been doing this?’. Then I go ‘O my gosh!’”

England started New Horizons Child Care way back in 1980. Launching it out of her home in the Cincinnati suburb of Evanston- with just a handful of children.

“Evanston will forever be a part of me," England said. "So it was important for me to stay here and give back and pay it forward.”

Now with more than 100 children and in their third location in Evanston, England is being inducted into the Black Business Hall of Fame.

“I knew I was trying to do my best," she said. "I’m not trying to be humble because I worked really hard. But when you see the kids and you see what you saw in the hallway, that’s my reward.”

England enjoys spending time with the kids each day- popping into classrooms and even playing on the playground

England has been at it so long that many of the kids she used to watch now send their kids to her. Some families even drive all the way across the city to get to New Horizons.

“We’re family," England said. "Because we’re here, we’re rooted into this community and we haven’t gone anywhere. They can depend on us.”

While England looks back on her forty years of service to Evanston and the families she’s served, she is grateful for her village that helped her get here.

“Love what you’re doing," she said. "Love where you’re going. Look back occasionally to see who’s been there for you.”

But her induction into the hall of fame isn’t the only milestone she’s celebrating this week. Friday marked her last day at New Horizons- and the beginning of her retirement.

“It is one thing that I’ve wanted to do forever," she said. "But I think it’s time for me to let other people shine.”

England says the child care center won’t be able to get rid of her that easily, she’ll come around every so often, but she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family and her grandchildren.