American Airlines will stop flying out of New Windsor later this year.

It's part of a temporary pause, which is scheduled to run from October 7 to at least November 3.

But there is no guarantee the airline's service at Stewart Airport will resume after that.

American Airlines says the service suspension has to do with low demand, and the expiration of air service requirements under the federal CARES Act.

They're watching action in Washington on payroll support to help determine next steps.

The move is also impacting 14 other travel markets in the U.S.

Representative Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY, 18th District) called American Airlines's decision disappointing.

In a statement Maloney said, “Stewart International Airport helps drive our local economy here in the Hudson Valley, and any limitation or suspension of service is deeply concerning. This disappointing decision from American Airlines only highlights the need for Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans to stop obstructing critically-needed COVID-19 relief and recovery funding. This inaction is causing undeniable, long-term damage to vital industries and to the Hudson Valley. The political games must end – the success of our recovery is at risk.”