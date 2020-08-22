CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Many people rent Airbnb properties to throw parties, but now that time is long gone, at least for now.

This week the vacation rental company announced that it is initiating a ban on all parties and events thrown at Airbnb listings and will do so by capping max occupancy for all rentals at 16. The rule went into effect Friday.

Here’s how Airbnb says the ban will work:

Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings

Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people. This is primarily relevant to larger homes that were previously allowed to list as able to accommodate 16-plus people.

Airbnb is currently scoping a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues (i.e. boutique hotels)

Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate our policy. This work is currently being operationalized and will be rolled out in the near future.

The company’s “Global Party Ban” will remain in effect indefinitely.