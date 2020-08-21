CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Republican National Convention committee says they have compiled a list of 40 restaurants in the Uptown area that delegates from the RNC can visit while they're in the Queen City.



What You Need To Know About 400 delegates are coming into Charlotte for the RNC



The event was originally going to bring in 50,000



Delegates will be free to go out to dinner during the event

The General Manager of Nuvolé Rooftop TwentyTwo, Andrew Carlson says businesses in uptown have been hit particularly hard since the start of the pandemic because less people are in the heart of the city.



“If I had to put a number on it, it’s about 30 percent of what it normally is,” Carlson says.



Carlson hopes next week they see more customers thanks to the RNC. He says Nuvolé is a good option during the pandemic because they have a lot of outdoor seating.



“It’s roughly 4,500 square feet of outdoor space,” Carlson says.



He’s not the only one trying to attract delegates that week.

The owner of Fin & Fino, Jon Dressler says they are hoping their seafood menu brings people in. Both Nuvolé and Fin & Fino are about a five minute walk from the Convention Center and The Westin hotel, where delegates are staying.

Jon Dressler also owns Dressler’s, which is right outside Uptown.



“We are hoping there will be some delegates or some traffic either at Fin & Fino or the Dressler’s metropolitan,” Dressler says.



These restaurant owners say even though only a fraction of people are coming to the Queen City, they will take any business they can.



“The opportunities are definitely a bit more limited for us, but we are excited to see what it holds,” Dressler says.