ORLANDO, Fla. — For the second Friday in a row, protesters gathered near The Florida Mall to call attention to the shooting death of a 22-year-old man at the hands of an Orange County deputy.

The mall decided to close just after noon Friday after dozens marched down Orange Blossom Trail and eventually blocked Sand Lake Road near the mall.

Several people involved in the protest were detained.

The protesters want policy changes in the wake of the shooting death of Salaythis Melvin nearly two weeks ago.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office released body-camera video of the incident just before polls closed for the primary election Tuesday.

An investigation into an alleged racial slur on the video has been closed, concluding that a racial slur was not said by one of the deputies.

"(We) demand that there be some actual charges brought upon that deputy now with the body cam footage that was just released. It's still not enough information, still not enough transparency. We can’t see everything that fully happened," community activist Miles Mulrain Jr. said Friday.

An attorney for Melvin's family says it's seeking their own expert to look at the video.