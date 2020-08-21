LARGO, Fla. - Wood is in high demand since mills shut down in the beginning of the pandemic.

What You Need To Know Some types of lumber have increased in cost by 80 percent



That means the price to build has climbed as well



Some mills have started to reopen, meaning prices may finally decrease

So for the last few months, it’s taking longer to get it.

“I think the delays will be somewhat short lived. I think as the mills get caught back up, it will quell the delays,” said Chris Halpain, general manager at Weiss Hardwoods in Largo.

It will also cost more once you do get it.

Some types have already risen in cost by 80 percent since mid-April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

That means the price to build has also skyrocketed.

“I’m not a contractor or a developer, but it could potentially be ten to twenty to thirty percent,” said Halpain, when asked about the effect on housing prices during the coming months.

Knock on wood, with the mills starting to reopen, that will be short lived too.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, between mid-April and mid-August of this year, builder costs for a single-family home have increased by nearly 70 percent, meaning the final prices of these homes are increased by tens of thousands of dollars.