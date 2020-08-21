Almost 200 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified among employees at an unknown number of Orange County Public Schools and work sites since June 1, according to OCPS documents obtained by the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association and revealed by the union on Thursday.

This information was released the night before students enrolled in face-to-face learning return to campuses.

Freedom High school teacher and union bargaining member Nicholas Anderson said they knew COVID-19 was already in the schools.

But now they have the proof.

“Unfortunately everything that health experts said would come to pass, is already coming to pass,” Anderson said.

The OCCTA put in an open records request to find out how many confirmed COVID-19 cases were among the Orange County Public Schools and at which schools.

When the district denied the request, OCCTA took OCPS to court, and a judge ordered the district to hand over the records in 48 hours, which it did. Those records show that at least 192 people at certain schools and work sites across the district tested positive for COVID-19.

"Of the 4,529 employees working at the time between June 1 through August 19, there were 192 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at various times during that period. That is a 4.2 percent positivity rate during a two-and-a-half month period," an OCPS splokesman said in an email response.

Anderson said this shows the district knew this information and chose to move forward anyway.,"

“Just knowing that people saw this data, and that didn’t give them pause, um, is upsetting to me,” Anderson said.

Union President Wendy Doromal said the OCCTA believes the records to be incomplete. She said the union will push to get the rest of them soon.

“The district should be transparent so that people can make a decision,” Doromal said.

The district has implemented stringent cleaning procedures at schools to prevent possible spread.

But Anderson said if such a high number of cases has been reported before students return, he can only imagine what will happen when campuses reopen.

“Every work site has and will continue to be affected by this,” Anderson said.

Many parents wanted face-to-face learning to start as soon as possible for various reasons. Some must return to work and others have a child who needs special services.

Anderson said he understands that but they should have all the facts before they go back.

“They need to be aware of the reality of what is happening,” Anderson said.

Many teachers have said they are afraid to go back because they do not want to catch the virus, and Anderson said the information obtained Thursday will confirm those fears.