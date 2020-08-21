Despite roughly $800,000 in improvements, members of the Worcester Redevelopment Authority [WRA] are again asking for a better, long-term plan from the owner of the Midtown Mall.

The WRA met Friday and some members voiced their displeasure for what appeared to be minor improvements at the downtown mall.

Owner Felicio Lana bought the property last May and since then has added a new roof, improved the building's plumbing and made several aesthetic changes.

Lana told the WRA he expects renovations to be completed and ready for new tenants in 2021, but board members expect more information on how he plans to make the property part of the economic development district.

"We’ve been asking the same question now since Mr. Lana took control of the property: what is the plan? Right now all we can see is the plan is to clean up the building and do some work inside of it. I don't know if that satisfies our interest in seeing the property developed," said Vincent Pedone, chair of the Worcester Redevelopment Authority.

The WRA says Lana will continue with his plans for a glass facade at the front of the building facing Front St.

​