MASCOTTE, Fla. — The city manager of Mascotte is facing a felony battery charge after a confrontation with a city council member during this week's city council meeting, according to police report.

What You Need To Know Cops: City Manager Jim Gleason got into confrontation at council meeting



Police report says victim in confrontation was a city council member



Mascotte mayor says there was tension between woman, Gleason for months

City Manager Jim Gleason became "irate and out of control" and verbally and physically aggressive toward a city council member during the Wednesday night meeting, according to the report.

Video from the meeting shows Gleason becoming increasingly upset at a conversation before cutting off.

Gleason was arrested Wednesday night by Clermont Police and has bonded out of jail.

During an emergency hearing Thursday night, the council unanimously voted to suspend Gleason with pay until his contract ends in October.

Mayor Mike Sykes said Friday that the incident at the city council meeting is a “black eye” for the city of Mascotte. But he feels the city is now more unified than ever and committed to rebuilding its leadership.

Sykes said there's been tension for months between Gleason and Council Member Brenda Brasher, who is the listed as the victim in the police report.

Brasher is married to Mascotte Fire Chief Randy Brasher. Earlier this year, the council had discussed making Mascotte's fire department part of Lake County's fire department, a move Gleason supported.

Gleason has not yet responded to requests for comment.