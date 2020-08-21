SANFORD, Fla. — Former Seminole Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and making fake drivers licenses for himself, was indicted by a grand jury Friday on 10 new charges, including child sex-trafficking.

The latest indictment alleges that Greenberg used his position as tax collector to get personal information of a victim who was a minor in “sugar daddy” relationship with him. It also charges that he used his position to create fake driver’s licenses for his victims.

Brian Beiber, an attorney representing the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office, said the office staff had no knowledge of any such activity.

“We at the tax collector’s office are just as surprised, shocked, and frankly stunned, as most people hearing these latest allegations,” Beiber said.

Attorneys representing Greenberg said in a statement that they “vigorously deny the allegations” in the indictments.

Greenberg resigned from his elected office June 24, when he was charged with the stalking of a political opponent. In that case, investigators accuse Greenberg of creating fake social media accounts that falsely suggested a political opponent favored white supremacy and had engaged in sexual misconduct with a student at a school where he teaches.

In July, he was charged with using his office to gain personal information and create fake identifications for himself.