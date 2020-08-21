OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Police are searching for the driver of a older, dark-colored Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck in connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Police say the owner of the truck could have information about the crash that happened about 1 p.m. Sunday, August 16 in the area of Central Avenue and Sweetwater Creek Circle in Oviedo.

The name of the cyclist who died has not been released.

Investigators say the 1996-2003 Ford truck in question has damage to the front end; a white, front drivers-side fender; and a loud exhaust. The truck may be pulling an open tandem axle trailer with wood side panels.

If you have seen this truck or know the owner, please contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.