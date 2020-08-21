In-person classes start in Orange County on Friday, and Spectrum News learned from the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association that at least 192 cases of COVID-19 among school staff have been confirmed in the last three months.

What You Need To Know Orange County Public Schools denied the union’s request for the records.



A judge ordered the district hand them over.



Union president believes the records are incomplete.

“Unfortunately everything that health experts said would come to pass, is already coming to pass,” Freedom High school teacher and union bargaining member Nicholas Anderson said.

“Just knowing that people saw this data, and that didn’t give them pause, um, is upsetting to me,”

Union president Wendy Doromal says they believe the district is still holding back.

“The district should be transparent so that people can make a decision,” she asserted.

In an emailed response to questions from Spectrum News, Orange County Public Schools said it wanted to put the numbers in context.

Of the 4,529 employees working at the time between June 1 through August 19, there were 192 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at various times during that period. That is a 4.2 percent positivity rate during a two and a half month period.

We also asked the union members about the families who believe face-to-face learning is their best option, Anderson said it’s important that they have all the facts.

“They need to be aware of the reality of what is happening.”