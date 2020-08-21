SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An alligator attacked a trapper Thursday near Lake Jesup in Seminole County, a spokesman confirmed.

Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office responded at 6:15 p.m. after getting a report of “a seriously-injured alligator hunter,” said Bob Kealing, a spokesman for the agency.

“We turned over the case to FWC,” he said in an email to Spectrum News.

The trapper was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. No word on his condition.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says its sent another trapper to the area and will have more information later Friday.

Florida’s alligator population is estimated at 1.3 million.

Seminole County’s Lake Jesup, spanning roughly 8,057 acres, is home to thousands of them.

FWC contracts with trappers to remove nuisance alligators.

It also regulates an alligator hunting season that runs from August 15 to November 1.

It is a popular program that allows a limited number of participants to pay for a license to kill up to two gators in a specific geographic region during a designated time frame.

The agency says roughly 15,000 apply. Only 7,000 permits are issued.

Florida residents pay $272 for each permit. Out-of-state residents pay $1,022.

It was unknown if the victim in this case was a permitted hunter, contracted trapper, or fell into some other category.

The trappers are compensated when they sell the hide and meat of nuisance alligators.

Last year, FWC’s Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program received 14,072 nuisance alligator complaints. Those reports resulted in the removal of 8,972 nuisance alligators.

“Generally, an alligator may be considered a nuisance if it's at least 4 feet in length and believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property,” the FWC says online. “If you’re concerned about an alligator, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.”

FWC says alligators rarely attack people for no reason. In May 2019, a woman swimming in a pond in Brevard County was attacked by an 8-foot alligator.

She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The gator was trapped and removed.

“Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged 7 unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment,” FWC said. “From 1948 to 2019, 413 unprovoked bite incidents have occurred in Florida. Twenty-five of these bites resulted in human fatalities.”