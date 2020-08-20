New York State is deep into Phase Four, with bowling alleys, museums, and gyms all getting the green light to reopen. But one group of businesses is still left in the dark.



What You Need To Know Spas were allowed to reopen when Phase Three started in June



Estheticians are frustrated because they still aren't allowed to perform treatments on the face for clients like facials.



The state says that clients must wear masks during cosmetic treatments, so that makes facials impossible.



“I almost get the feeling that we were forgotten," Cristy Casamento, the owner of TruBliss Wellness Spa said.



95 percent of Casamento’s clients come in for skin care treatments like facials, lifting, and tightening. The state says she, like so many others, cannot perform those services because the clients must be wearing masks.



“It literally takes away all of my services pretty much," Casamento said.



“I can’t imagine if that’s all they did. We are lucky. We have the medical side and the hair side that will keep us rolling, said Giovanna McCarthy, co-owner and business manager of Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi Day Spa.

“If I didn’t, how would I have paid my mortgage?”

McCarthy is one of the lucky ones because she owns Paparazzi, which is a MedSpa, and the state allows facials and other skin care treatments for medical purposes.

“I think it’s totally different. They’re nurses and they’re nurse practitioners or they’re medical assistants so it falls differently so it’s considered an elective procedure so it’s different. It falls differently. But I’d like to see the poor estheticians that aren’t working right now at least find out what they’re thinking," McCarthy said.



“Nothing literally has been said for us in six months. Not even touched upon," Casamento said.



That lack of guidance is leading to preparation that may or may not even come into play.



“I would easily be able to protect myself and others with a face mask. I would be able to sanitize every piece of equipment. I even had the girls and I certified in COVID sanitation so we can be prepared and ready to take this on,” Casamento said.

“It’s been six months and we haven’t been able to use it.”



And each day, that feeling of not knowing is weighing heavily on people.



“When it comes down to your livelihood and not being able to provide then it gets really hard. I can’t go too much longer without being able to move forward with this. My business will absolutely be shut down. And I don’t think that’s fair," Casamento said.



For Casamento, and so many others, time is running out.



“Governor, there are a lot of people out there who aren’t able to work right now because they’re makeup artist or facialists and they’re waiting. They want to know and we want to know," McCarthy said.

“I would say it would only be fair to take a look at why I’m not allowed to be open and I’m not allowed to bring income back to my family and everybody else is," Casamento said.