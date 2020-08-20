August is National Black Owned Business Month and Spectrum News would like to introduce you to a sweet one in Albany.



Tahiem Smoot started Misses Kisses Pies three months ago at the height of the COVID-19 crisis. The business is named after his newborn daughter’s nickname.



After baking cakes and pies for friends and family during the holidays and getting requests for more, Smoot decided to make it a business.

He and his 14-year-old daughter Israel bake about 25 flavors, including caramel apple pie, blue velvet cake and chocolate peanut butter cup cheesecake.

But it’s the strawberry crunch cheesecake that he says is the most popular. Smoot says he loves people’s reaction to his pies.



“Everybody talks about their childhood, or their grandmother used to make this; that’s a feeling that I can’t even describe. That when something you make brings people joy, even if it’s only momentarily,” said Smoot.



All the cakes and pies are baked to order, so ordering days in advance is the best bet. You can visit the shop's website for a full list of flavors and to place an order.