DELAND, Fla. — Small planes flipped when a strong storm roughed up northwest Volusia County on Thursday night — two days after a powerful tornado cut a nearly 5-mile path through DeLand, causing widespread damage.

What You Need To Know Pockets of Duke Energy customers lost power Thursday



Weather officials reported 73-mile gust at DeLand airport



Small planes flipped, buildings damaged at the airport

“It’s unbelievable,” said Susan Snyder, 80, who lives on Frances Drive in the Rosewood Terrace subdivision, about 5 miles north of Tuesday’s tornado strike.

“It just now happened,” she said after 7 p.m.

Snyder said her neighbor’s carport was “up in the air.” She had not surveyed her own property yet to look for damage. Her neighborhood is northeast of U.S. Highway 11 and Glenwood Road.

In that area, Thursday's storm knocked out power for 66 Duke Energy customers at 6:45 p.m. Restoration was expected by 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Small planes were flipped and buildings were damaged at DeLand Municipal Airport. The city released photos on Twitter, saying it wouldn't have a full damage report until Friday.

Some of our facilities at the DeLand Municipal Airport were damaged in the storm earlier this evening where we measured a 70+ mph wind gust. Won’t have a full assessment until the morning, but here are a few pictures. pic.twitter.com/7Af156EVcD — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 21, 2020

Forecasters in Melbourne issued a preliminary local storm report, saying a peak wind gust of 73 miles per hour was measured at DeLand Municipal Airport at 6:46 p.m. Thursday.

Another 36 Duke Energy customers a few miles north of Snyder’s neighborhood lost power, too. They're expected to have electricity restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

East of Snyder’s neighborhood, 14 Duke Energy customers lost power just before 7 p.m. Their restoration is set for 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, cleanup continued this week after Tuesday's twister.

Weather forecasters declared that tornado an EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, meaning it had a wind range of about 111 mph to 135 mph.

The tornado's 4.6-mile path started in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Ridgewood Avenue Tuesday afternoon and lifted off around Jacobs Road and Lake Talmadge Drive, near the Lake Lindley subdivision.

Tuesday also spawned a weaker twister, an EF-0 with 65 to 75 mph winds, in Orange City. That one destroyed a mobile home.

In DeLand, the epicenter of the damage seemed to be east of Woodland Boulevard and East Washington Avenue.

According to a preliminary damage report, 82 properties just outside DeLand were affected in some way.

Within city limits, the tornado damaged 73 buildings, 14 of which were houses with major damage, according to preliminary reports.

No one was killed. One injury was reported.