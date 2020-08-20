NEW YORK — Steve Bannon, the former adviser to President Trump, and 3 others have been indicted by federal prosecutors for money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a crowdfunding campaign to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Bannon, who also previously served as Trump's campaign manager, was arrested Thursday morning on charges that he and 3 others were attempting to defraud donors to the "We Build the Wall" campaign.

Bannon is expected to appear in court virtually on Thursday.

In a statement, acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, "the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction."

Bannon was indicted along with Brian Koflage, 38, of Mirimar Beach, Florida, Andrew Badolato, 56, of Sarasota, Florida, and Timothy Shea, 49, of Castle Rock, Colorado — all four men were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege that while Bannon and others assured donors that they were not taking a penny in donation money, "those representations were false."

According to the indictment, Bannon himself "received over $1 million from We Build the Wall," which prosecutors allege he used to "cover hundreds of thousands of dollars" in personal expenses.

The crowdfunding campaign raised at least $25 million with the purpose of building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The proposed border wall was one of President Trump's central promises in his 2016 campaign for president.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for further updates.