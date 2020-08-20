OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — While school districts try to physically distance students in classrooms, one place where that won’t happen is the school bus.

“There is no social distancing on school buses, you just can’t do it, school buses aren’t designed to do that,” said Osceola County Schools Transportation Director Arby Creach.

Creach says social distancing on a school bus would be costly, and require hundreds, if not a thousand extra school buses just for his district.

What You Need To Know Osceola schools making bus changes ahead of school start



Buses will be fogged and wiped down daily, along with new rules for students



News 13: Back-to-School

So for now, during this pandemic, a maximum of 48 kids will be allowed on each bus to get to school.

“It was challenging before, now it’s going to be even more challenging,” said Dora Cruz, who has been driving school buses for 12 years.

There will be some changes due to the pandemic.

Students will notice a hand sanitizer dispenser when they first board the bus.

Children will also be required to wear a mask.

The district plans to put two kids per seat, filling the back of the bus first so students don’t pass each other in the aisle.

Along with windows down and the AC running, the front and back ceiling hatches will be open, to increase air flow during the ride to and from school.

BACK ON THE BUS: this morning we're looking at what districts are doing before allowing students on the school bus. pic.twitter.com/6PJuF8SsHW — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) August 20, 2020

It will be a big learning curve for bus drivers.

“Less touching, and not removing their mask, that’s going to be a challenge for us to make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to while still driving safely the bus,” said Cruz.

A bus will be wiped down after each of its daily runs and at the end of the day each bus will be fogged to kill viruses.

Even if students opt to learn from home, the district still has to pick up any child that needs a ride to school. That means as many, if not more routes this school year.

To add to the issues, 21 percent of Osceola’s bus drivers are over the age of 65.

There’s a huge concern in their district and others about a shortage of drivers willing to come back to school this year.