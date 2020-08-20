KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Pool Coronavirus testing will now be happening at Osceola Schools.

The Osceola County School Board decided Tuesday night to move forward with pool testing. For example, the district will collect samples from all students in a classroom, but only 10 of those samples will be processed.

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace said this is in hopes of controlling the spread of the virus at a fraction of the cost.

“We divide the district up into four regions based on zip codes where we've had the highest incidents of positive cases, and then rotate so that you would basically be testing at each school at some point in time over the course of a month,” Pace explained.

However some parents like Brenda Otero, believe the testing should be done for 100 percent of the students, not 10 percent.

“Let them get tested but all students should get tested… Not randomly select to get tested. I am against that,” Otero said.

Over a 6-month period it will cost about $2 million to do pool testing districtwide, and the money would come from a fund balance expenditure saved for emergencies.