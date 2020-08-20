ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The webpage for Orange County’s $20 million Eviction Diversion program is now live, Mayor Jerry Demings said at a press conference on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Orange County's Eviction Diversion program page goes live



Applications will open on August 25



Program designed to help renters who are facing eviction

Applications will open on August 25.

The program, funded by CARES Act dollars, is specifically designed to help renters who are imminently facing an eviction. Unlike the $1,000 housing assistance grants Orange County previously administered to eligible individuals and families, the Eviction Diversion program is not a rental assistance program, according to Chief of Staff Roseann Harrington.

Before even being admitted to complete the rest of the application, applicants must upload proof in writing – from either their landlord or the court – that they are in danger of being evicted. Alternatively, applicants may be invited by their landlords to participate in the program, via Neighborly, the application software.

“If you do not meet the criteria, you will be denied right there,” Harrington said.

Importantly, both tenant and landlord must agree to participate in the program in order for the application to be considered. Successful applicants will receive rent relief in amounts up to $4,000 – paid directly to the landlord – with the landlord agreeing to forgive any outstanding amount.

The Neighborly software is not a new program to Orange County, but it is only the second time the software is being used for an eviction diversion program nationally, according to Harrington. Baltimore is the other city that’s used the software for this purpose.

“We're trying to take care of as many people as possible in as short a period of time, because we know the clock is ticking,” Harrington said.

Renters from all over Central Florida – including in Orange County – are concerned about losing their homes due to financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic. Some renters say they would have been able to pay their past due rent with unemployment assistance that they should have received by now.