NEW YORK — A federal judge Thursday dismissed President Donald Trump's latest effort to challenge a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns and other financial documents.

What You Need To Know A U.S. District Judge rejected President Donald Trump's latest effort to block a subpoena for his tax returns



The judge's ruling cited the Supreme Court's ruling on releasing Trump's taxes



Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance's office is seeking 8 years of Trump's personal and business records



The scope of Vance's investigation is unclear, but his office hinted recently that they're investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization"

U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero's ruling was based heavily on the Supreme Court's landmark decision last month that rejected Trump's claim that presidents have immunity from criminal probes.

“No citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the majority in the ruling.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is seeking access to 8 years of Trump's financial documents. The subpoena is directed towards Mazars USA, Trump's longtime accounting firm, seeking personal and business records dating back to 2011.

The scope of the investigation remains unclear. Vance's office is known to be investigating payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels made on Trump's behalf by his former lawyer Michael Cohen, though they hinted recently that they're looking into "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization."

Vance's office declined to comment on Thursday's ruling.