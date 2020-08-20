Kellogg’s diner is one of many restaurants across the city that for a while relied on takeout and delivery - now outdoor dining is an option - but delivery remains a big source of income.

At the start of the pandemic, the city council imposed a 20 percent commission cap on third party delivery apps as restaurants struggled to make ends meet.

Grubhub however is launching a petition today against the caps and taking out ads to target city councilmembers, saying the caps result in New Yorkers ultimately, paying more.

The city council held a hearing last week to discuss extending that current cap into next year.

Grubhub says, unlike its competitors, like Uber eats and seamless, it focuses on marketing, which makes the cap unfair.

“The existing fee cap in New York City is an arbitrary and unsupported cap on the fees that one group of businesses can charge another. But even worse, this particular cap, with an arbitrary split of a 15 percent cap on delivery and a 5 percent cap on marketing, is not applied fairly to all competitors and their respective business models,” the company said in a statement.

NY1 spoke with Grubhub staff who say the cap has made a measurable difference in income and it would be a problem to lose it.

The city council committee on small business has not decided on extending the fee cap yet.