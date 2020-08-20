GREENSBORO, N.C. – While some businesses have been forced to close due to impacts from the pandemic, other businesses are starting to open.

DeeDee Williams opened My Sweet Little Bake Shop in the beginning of August. She says this has been a dream of her's for several years, so she wasn't going to let the pandemic stop this from happening.

She admits this pandemic has made opening a business a bit more challenging.

“We do 'Marketing Mondays' where we kind of go out to the different businesses and we introduce ourselves and we take samples and things like that so they know that we're here,” Williams explains.

She says a lot of people in the neighborhood don't know about her bakery yet, so she's doing her best to spread the word.

Williams says the response from the community so far has been amazing.