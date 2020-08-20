NATIONWIDE — It all comes down to this: Joe Biden will take the stage tonight from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delware, to formally accept the Democratic nomination for President.
Wednesday night featured Kamala Harris making history as the first woman of color to be nominated to a national office by a major political party, as well as passionate speeches from Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.
Tonight will feature a coalition of former challengers for the Democratic nomination, including Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Michael Bloomberg, before Biden is enshrined as the official nominee.
Here’s what to watch tonight on the final night of the DNC:
TIME
- 9-11 p.m. ET
THEME
- "America's Promise"
HOST
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES
- The Chicks
- John Legend & Common
SPEAKERS
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Delaware Sen. Chris Coons
- Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin
- Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth
- The Biden family
- Former Vice President Joe Biden