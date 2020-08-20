ORLANDO, Fla. — The FDA will not yet approve using convalescent plasma as an emergency treatment for coronavirus, but doctors and researchers will go on using it with patients, and requests for plasma donations will continue.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that three of the nation’s top health officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, asked the FDA to withhold approval of convalescent plasma as an emergency treatment, after a large-scale study from the Mayo Clinic provided data the doctors believed was too weak.

The Mayo clinic study, with 35,000 critically ill patients, is the largest plasma study in the country. It concluded that there were signs that convalescent plasma could help reduce patient mortality if the plasma transfusion happened early in treatment, depending on the level of antibodies in the plasma.

The researchers said the study should be used to help inform treatment, as well as the design of randomized clinical trials. The study has not yet been peer reviewed.

According to the Times, Fauci and his colleagues, National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. H. Clifford Lane, clinical director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, still wanted randomized clinical trials before approving plasma as an emergency treatment.

The FDA did issue guidance Wednesday on using convalescent plasma as an investigative treatment. Aside from studies and expanded access programs, doctors can request approval from the FDA to use plasma as an emergency treatment for individual patients, under certain criteria.

Orlando-based blood bank group OneBlood said demand for plasma from area hospitals is still high, and even without the FDA approval, they are continuing to operate as usual.

“We are collecting, testing, and distributing convalescent plasma,” OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes said. “The study really remains status quo to the blood center because we are still under the same emergency authorization for use that we were under to begin with.”

Forbes said OneBlood has seen a significant increase in donors coming forward to give plasma.

Convalescent plasma has long been used as a treatment in disease outbreaks.

For its part, the Mayo Clinic still regards plasma as a promising treatment for coronavirus .

“In preliminary treatment, many people have benefited from convalescent plasma therapy. Researchers continue to evaluate the results from people who received the therapy,” the clinic says on its website. “By studying results of this therapy for COVID-19, doctors are getting closer to finding a treatment.”

Tens of thousands of coronavirus patients have been treated using convalescent plasma through the Mayo Clinic alone. https://www.uscovidplasma.org/

The FDA has not given emergency approval to any treatment being studied for coronavirus yet.

Reporter Asher Wildman contributed to this story.